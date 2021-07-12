Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.42 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $78.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.77. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $79.58.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.