eBoost (EBST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.58 Million

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 12th. eBoost has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $130.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, eBoost has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.04 or 0.00406851 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000045 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

