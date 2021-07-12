Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $101.39 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $102.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

