Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 9,080 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 43.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after purchasing an additional 75,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.30 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The firm has a market cap of $234.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.73.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

