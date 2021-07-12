Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 601,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,953 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for 5.5% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $30,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,288,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,648,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 205,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,996 shares in the last quarter.

VNLA stock opened at $50.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

