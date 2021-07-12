Caption Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Caption Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 61.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 314,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,761,000 after buying an additional 62,090 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lumentum by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 121,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after buying an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analog Century Management LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at $9,064,000. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $82.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $112.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.44.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

