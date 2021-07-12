Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $5.38 Million Investment in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSCR. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the first quarter worth approximately $388,819,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $329,682,000. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $197,719,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,032,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,026,000. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $19.60 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $37.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $369.39 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

