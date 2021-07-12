Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 252.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allakos by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

Shares of Allakos stock opened at $83.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49. Allakos Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts expect that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,711 shares of company stock worth $10,930,213. 34.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

