Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

NYSE:VTN opened at $13.83 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.59.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

