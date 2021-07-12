Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys 25,826 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 587.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,826 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,087.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Equifax by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $248.54 on Monday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $248.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. TheStreet raised shares of Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.96.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

