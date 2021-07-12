XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is Apoletto Ltd’s Largest Position

Apoletto Ltd trimmed its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,822,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604,552 shares during the quarter. XPeng comprises 46.9% of Apoletto Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Apoletto Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $249,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 191.6% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $79,740,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 171.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,866,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,808 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares during the period. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEV stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XPEV. upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

