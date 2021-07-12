Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of JEMD stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.16. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $8.43.
About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund
