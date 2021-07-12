Lisk Trading 6.9% Higher This Week (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Lisk has a market cap of $353.13 million and approximately $74.83 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.75 or 0.00008227 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00042310 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020035 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003054 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,479,862 coins and its circulating supply is 128,561,534 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

