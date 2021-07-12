Caption Management LLC Invests $860,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $155.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.15. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $155.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

