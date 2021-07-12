18,000 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091,479 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,497,000 after purchasing an additional 344,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,835,694 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,728,000 after purchasing an additional 797,026 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 510,768.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,868 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 745,722 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

NYSE STM opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.76. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 11.61%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

