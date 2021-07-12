Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,346 shares during the quarter. Brinker International makes up approximately 7.0% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.59% of Brinker International worth $19,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,437,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $102,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534,823 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,715,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 628,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 260,464 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 485,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 253,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Stephens decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.10.

EAT stock opened at $60.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,046.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $78.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,189.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

