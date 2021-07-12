Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $2.71 Million Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 164,154 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 855,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,212,000 after buying an additional 186,546 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $204,761,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,892,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $436.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.47.

NYSE DECK opened at $390.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.38. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $188.81 and a twelve month high of $396.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total transaction of $169,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

