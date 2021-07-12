Wagner Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 49 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 49 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,486 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 45.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 918,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $692,443,000 after acquiring an additional 286,678 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,021,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $910.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $901.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $902.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $868.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

