Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 68.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $991,465,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,912,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,797,000 after buying an additional 2,517,962 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $382,611,000 after buying an additional 1,605,887 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,794,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $348,033,000 after buying an additional 997,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,677,000 after buying an additional 947,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $90.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.02. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,070 shares of company stock valued at $41,760,937. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

