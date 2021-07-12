Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 55,984 Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FAST. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $53.84 on Monday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.38 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.