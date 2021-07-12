LuaSwap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0580 on Major Exchanges

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. LuaSwap has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $31,181.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LuaSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00054016 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.62 or 0.00921367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005416 BTC.

About LuaSwap

LuaSwap is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,591,086 coins and its circulating supply is 97,298,329 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

LuaSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LuaSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

