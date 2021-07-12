Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PZZA. Stephens raised their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $111.00 on Monday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.12 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.89 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

In other Papa John’s International news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

