OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Cap Hits $94.39 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $94.39 million and $1.27 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000785 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00924161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00093372 BTC.

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail (CRYPTO:TRAC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 357,919,790 coins. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.