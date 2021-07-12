Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Phillips 66 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $94.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.82.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

