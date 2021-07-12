Keep3rV1 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.23 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $83.33 or 0.00247960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00017384 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $310.59 or 0.00924161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00093372 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Coin Profile

Keep3rV1 (KP3R) is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

