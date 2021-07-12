Appian Way Asset Management LP Cuts Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Appian Way Asset Management LP trimmed its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 75.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 754 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. NVR comprises about 1.8% of Appian Way Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in NVR were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the first quarter worth approximately $814,468,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,865,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NVR by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,775,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares during the period. Tikehau Investment Management increased its stake in shares of NVR by 3,279.2% during the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 12,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,631,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Shares of NVR opened at $5,060.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4,888.46. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3,199.53 and a 12-month high of $5,308.48.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $63.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $63.01 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $44.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 320.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 5th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,068.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,290.00 price target on shares of NVR in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,273.20.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.