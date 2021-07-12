Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Sold by Appian Way Asset Management LP

Appian Way Asset Management LP cut its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,721 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 718.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $61.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.74.

Plug Power stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $75.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 25.59, a current ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

