Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Position Reduced by Kopp Family Office LLC

Kopp Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 576,655 shares during the period. Vericel accounts for about 14.2% of Kopp Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kopp Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $31,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vericel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vericel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $53.06 on Monday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 663.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

