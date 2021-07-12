Inherent Group LP Invests $2 Million in RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB)

Inherent Group LP purchased a new position in shares of RMG Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:RMGB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $2,530,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $30,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $7,083,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in RMG Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $2,259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RMGB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95. RMG Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

RMG Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

