Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 390.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Appian were worth $3,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Appian by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in Appian during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,538.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $1,344,844.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $133.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.65. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.20 and a beta of 1.76.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Appian had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.56.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.