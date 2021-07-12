UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Now Covered by Analysts at Summit Insights

Research analysts at Summit Insights started coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the healthcare company’s stock. Summit Insights’ target price indicates a potential downside of 41.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PATH. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.05.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $68.49 on Monday. UiPath has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, Director Laela Sturdy sold 1,527,673 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $85,549,688.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,040,866 shares of company stock valued at $282,720,204 over the last ninety days.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.