Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

Anthem stock opened at $388.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $388.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.10 and a 1-year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

