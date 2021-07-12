S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in S&P Global by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after purchasing an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after purchasing an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $413.48 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $419.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

