Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $175.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.87.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27.
Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.
Cboe Global Markets Company Profile
Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.
