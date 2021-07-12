Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Receives $175.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.87.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total transaction of $1,181,758.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,776,000 after buying an additional 43,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $100,783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 892,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,082,000 after buying an additional 109,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $77.63 and a 1-year high of $122.27.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.