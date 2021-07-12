Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 13,888 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $2,382,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $294,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.92.

Shares of SPCE opened at $49.20 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

