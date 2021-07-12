Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 13,888 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,888 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPCE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth about $559,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth $2,382,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter worth $294,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Virgin Galactic news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total value of $39,860,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of SPCE opened at $49.20 on Monday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32.
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.86) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Virgin Galactic Company Profile
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
