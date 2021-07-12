Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

NYSE:DHR opened at $277.47 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $280.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.91 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

