Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.26.

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Analyst Recommendations for Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP)

