ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup ETNs linked to the VelocityShares Daily 4X Long USD vs. JPY Index raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 7,998 shares of company stock valued at $200,752 in the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $31,498,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,701 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,015,000 after purchasing an additional 619,999 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,293,000 after purchasing an additional 135,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,024,000 after purchasing an additional 131,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORIC opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $681.44 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.89. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.15.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

