Bitcoin Gold Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $23.73 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $767.91 million and approximately $23.73 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for about $43.85 or 0.00130804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.96 or 0.00325051 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00179205 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

