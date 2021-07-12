Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,194 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.96.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $141.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.