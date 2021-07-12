HBK Investments L P Purchases Shares of 350,000 Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 3.44% of Silver Crest Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Silver Crest Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCR opened at $9.63 on Monday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.68.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based Central, Hong Kong.

