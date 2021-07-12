HBK Investments L P Reduces Position in Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW)

HBK Investments L P lessened its stake in shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743,546 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Osprey Technology Acquisition were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFTW. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Osprey Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Osprey Technology Acquisition alerts:

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Osprey Technology Acquisition in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SFTW stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $17.47.

Osprey Technology Acquisition Profile

Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software-as-a-Service model. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osprey Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SFTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osprey Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.