HBK Investments L P Acquires New Holdings in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OUST. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $105,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $653,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $6,800,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ouster in the first quarter worth $162,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OUST shares. started coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE OUST opened at $12.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45. Ouster, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $17.73.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

