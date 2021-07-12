HBK Investments L P Takes $3.92 Million Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 6.36% of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,469,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DLCA opened at $9.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

