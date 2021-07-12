HBK Investments L P Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF (NYSEARCA:BUZZ) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 169,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BUZZ opened at $26.28 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Social Sentiment ETF has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95.

