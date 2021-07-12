468,750 Shares in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 468,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,457,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $497,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,968,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth $995,000.

Shares of Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.15. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $10.70.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

