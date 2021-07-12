Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACND) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,029 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.85% of Ascendant Digital Acquisition worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACND. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ascendant Digital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ascendant Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Monday. Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.94.

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

