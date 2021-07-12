Caas Capital Management LP Takes $7.49 Million Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 289,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,486,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4,484.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

SSYS opened at $22.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.17. Stratasys Ltd. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 84.45%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

