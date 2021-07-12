Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 1,322 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 195.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $224.65 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $142.16 and a 12 month high of $228.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.55.

