Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Hanmi Financial posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,443,000 after acquiring an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,909 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $560.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.34. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

